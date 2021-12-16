job fair

ABC13 virtual job fair offers way to land a job and work from home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With COVID-19 cases on the rise, ABC13 has a way for you to land a job where you can work from home.

ABC13 hosted a Who's Hiring job fair with Workforce Solutions Thursday morning. You can watch the full job fair in the video player above.

There are about 500 open positions. Many of them are remote jobs.

You could work in customer service, and there are even positions for bilingual individuals.

Workforce Solutions recruiters also offer other free career services, including resume proofing, practice interviews and locating adult education services.


Participants can call the ABC13 viewer hotline at 713-243-6663. To view the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

