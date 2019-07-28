Mario Cerciello Rega

Finnegan Lee Elder: Who is the American student accused of fatally stabbing Italian officer Mario Cerciello Rega?

ROME -- Two American students were jailed in Rome on Saturday after an Italian policeman was stabbed to death.

Police identified the suspects as Gabriel Christian Natale Hjorth and Finnegan Lee Elder, noting that Elder is the main suspect in the case.

Prosecutors are accusing him of repeatedly stabbing 35-year-old Carabinieri paramilitary policeman, Mario Cerciello Rega. Natale Hjorth is accused of using his bare hands to strike the officer's partner, who wasn't seriously injured in the attack.

Here's what we know so far about "main suspect" Finnegan Lee Elder:

  • He is from San Francisco, born in 2000.


  • He graduated from Tamalpais High School in 2018 in Mill Valley, Calif.


  • On Instagram, he calls himself the "King of Nothing," and has "Death is guaranteed, life is not" written in his bio.


  • Elder is accused of stabbing the officer eight times.


  • Elder and Natale Hjorth are also being investigated for attempted extortion.

Elder's family responded to the incident, saying in part, "We are shocked and dismayed at the events that have been reported."

Here is the full Elder family statement:

"We write as a family to express our deepest condolences to the grieving family and community that loved Brigadier Cerciello Rega. We are shocked and dismayed at the events that have been reported, but have very little independent information about these events. We have not been able to have any communication with our son. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with all of those who have been impacted by this tragedy."



