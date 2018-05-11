CLARA HARRIS: Wife who fatally ran over cheating husband

EMBED </>More Videos

Who is Clara Harris? (KTRK)

A heated confrontation on a hot summer night turned deadly in a hotel parking lot.

It was July 2002 when Friendswood dentist Clara Harris tracked down her husband David Harris to the Nassau Bay Hilton. With the help of a private investigator, she found him there with his mistress.
MORE: Scorned lovers and deadly consequences: 6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston

With David's teenage daughter in the passenger seat, Clara ran over David with her Mercedes, killing him. The violence was caught on camera by the investigation with the Blue Moon Investigations Agency.

Clara, an immigrant from Colombia, married David on Valentine's Day in 1992. They reportedly spent at least part of their honeymoon at the Nassau Bay Hilton.

They were raising his daughter from his previous marriage, and their twin sons born in 1998.

During their marriage, David had an affair with his former receptionist, the woman he was with at the hotel that fatal night.

Clara was convicted in 2003 for the deadly accident. Fifteen years later, she'll be released on parole. Clara will remain on parole until February 2023.

RELATED: Attorney: Clara Harris never wanted her husband to die
EMBED More News Videos

Steve Campion reports on Clara Harris' awaited release from prison

PHOTOS: The Clara Harris murder case
Related Topics:
parolemurderhomicide investigationclara harrisHoustonFriendswoodNassau BayClear Lake
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News