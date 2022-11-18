Yordan Alvarez may likely finish behind Aaron Judge in AL MVP race

Just a reminder: Houston acquired Alvarez from the Dodgers in 2016 in a trade that sent pitcher Josh Fields to LA.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The verdict on who winds up as the American League Most Valuable Player may side with a Judge, but Yordan Alvarez's placement among the three finalists can't be ignored.

Alvarez is expected to finish behind Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who is the odds-on favorite, and Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani when the AL MVP winner is announced Thursday night.

The Houston Astros slugger remained in the MVP conversation throughout 2022 for his consistent hitting. The 26-year-old Cuban finished in the top four in batting average and top three in home runs during the regular season.

Alvarez was also one of just two AL hitters with an on-base percentage plus slugging (OPS) over 1.000. The other person is Judge.

Alvarez's 37 round-trippers would give him the victory in any other year, but Judge's record-setting 62 may be enough for him to take home the honor.

Alvarez, who won his first World Series title in his fourth season of MLB service, already owns a Silver Slugger for this year and a rookie of the year honor in 2019.

This is his first time as an MVP finalist, and it certainly might not be his last.

Two Astros have won the MVP award in the past. Jeff Bagwell won in 1994 when Houston was in the National League. Jose Altuve won his award in 2017 after the team's first-ever World Series win.

Meanwhile, St. Louis Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt was named the NL MVP for 2022.

