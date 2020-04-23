These tips can make your resume and online profiles stand out

In her own job, Bridget Batson is now working longer hours to help those in need.
As a nationally certified career coach, resume writer, and interview professional, she says she fears even as jobs return, people will have to fight for opportunities.
"I think we are going to face at least a slight recession, and that's best case scenario," Batson said.
At the same time, a staggering 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last four weeks. College seniors all across the country were planning to graduate, hoping to join the workforce.
Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced 500,000 jobs are available in the state. The unknown is how many sidelined jobs will actually return.
Batson says if you are someone who is looking for a job or could be in the near future, look at industries who have increased demand during the pandemic.
- The medical field, including physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, medical assistants, and imaging techs
- Delivery services
- Larger retail stores that have remained open such as warehouses
- Online remote/learning instructors
She also says with more competition, you need to make sure your resume stands out.
Her first tip is to be flexible, since you may be forced to consider an option you never have before. Just having experience won't be enough right now.
Next is branding yourself.
"That is critical now. So, you want to stand out among everybody else. You want to have a great-looking LinkedIn profile. You want to fill it with those keywords. You want to customize your background, and you want to build that network and start sharing articles to position yourself as a thoughtful leader in your field," Batson said.
She says keywords will also help your resume shoot to the top of the list. Specific words in your resume should match the employer's keywords in the listing.
When writing your resume make it applicant tracking system - friendly.
- Avoid graphics
- Avoid text boxes
- Avoid tables
