Texas' Whitney Mercilus named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- The Texans have the AFC defensive player of the month. And no, it's not JJ Watt. Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus took home the honor.

Mercilus had 3.5 sacks against the Jaguars this past Sunday and also forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery. He became the first player in franchise history and the fifth player in the NFL since 1982 to post two games with 3.5-or-more sacks in a season.

For the month, Merciuls passed Antonio Smith for third most career sacks in Texans history and passed the 10-sack mark for the year. Mercilus finished the regular season with 50 tackles, 12 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for loss.

Congratulations Whitney Mercilus!