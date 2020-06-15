24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy and will close 12 Houston-area gyms

24 Hour Fitness, the second largest fitness chain in the U.S., announced on Monday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The gym, though, promised it was "here for the long run" and staying on track to reopen fitness clubs with uninterrupted service to members, as well as introducing new ones.
Today, we embark on a new chapter in order to serve our members and communities long into the future. Please visit https://t.co/bFt0QwSCP8 to learn more. pic.twitter.com/fWKHz6jG1M— 24 Hour Fitness (@24hourfitness) June 15, 2020
"This process gives us the opportunity to reposition 24 Hour Fitness by eliminating debt and closing clubs that were either out-of-date or in close proximity with other 24 Hour Fitness clubs," the company said on its website.
The privately-held company added members will have 24-hour access to its clubs through the end of the year, regardless of membership level.
According to the company, the gym operates its more than 300 fitness centers in 13 states, including Texas. About 100 clubs are due to close. Here are the 24 Hour Fitness clubs in the Houston-area that will close:
- 7068 FM-1960 East, Humble
- 12708 Northwest Freeway, Houston
- 130 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood
- 19734 Saums Rd., Houston
- 21614 Tomball Parkway, Houston
- 4425 FM 1960 West, Houston
- 1550 S. Mason Rd., Katy
- 2765 Gulf Freeway South, League City
- 5946 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena
- 5721 Westheimer Rd., Houston
- 25632 Highway 290, Cypress
- 10860 Kuykendahul Rd., The Woodlands