Deputies seek tips in case of missing Conroe teen Aaron Collins

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies need your help finding a missing 17-year-old in Montgomery County.Sheriff's deputies are looking for Aaron Collins, who was last seen on Feb. 25 near Little Scarlet Street in Conroe.Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Collins left his home without permission and hasn't been seen since.He could be at an apartment complex in the Tomball area, according to deputies.He stands at 6'2", weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He is described as having a fair complexion.If you know where he is, call the sheriff's office at 936-760-5800.