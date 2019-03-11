missing teenager

Deputies seek tips in case of missing Conroe teen Aaron Collins

EMBED <>More Videos

WHERE'S AARON? Conroe teen missing now for 11 days

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies need your help finding a missing 17-year-old in Montgomery County.

Sheriff's deputies are looking for Aaron Collins, who was last seen on Feb. 25 near Little Scarlet Street in Conroe.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Collins left his home without permission and hasn't been seen since.

He could be at an apartment complex in the Tomball area, according to deputies.

He stands at 6'2", weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He is described as having a fair complexion.

If you know where he is, call the sheriff's office at 936-760-5800.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
conroetomballtexas newsmissing boymissing teenager
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING TEENAGER
Texas A&M University student found
3 teens linked to man found shot to death in ditch in Porter
Missing Kingwood 18-year-old found shot to death in ditch
2 brothers charged with the murder of a missing teen
TOP STORIES
Cow causes commotion in stands at RodeoHouston
Woman damages church after setting herself on fire: documents
Gunman's divorce papers served day of office shooting
3-year-old dies in fire after sitter leaves for store, investigators say
Houston pitched for possible Space Force headquarters
Freeda Foreman: 6 facts about her life
Need some Zzzs during your day? Nap Bar is here for you
Show More
Houston's Booker T and Stevie Ray entering WWE Hall of Fame
Mother charged after 5-year-old found dead in SE Houston
Officer sings to soothe scared girl with special needs
Digital Deal of the Day
DNC 2020 chooses Milwaukee over Houston
More TOP STORIES News