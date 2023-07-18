What would you do if you won a $1 billion Powerball jackpot? Someone in Spring bought a winning ticket at this store on Aldine Westfield.

Powerball jackpot now at $1B after no one won grand prize, but someone in Spring will get $2M

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Whoever the lucky winner of the Powerball is won $2 million, just one of three people in the country to do so after Monday night's drawing.

You may want to consider buying your next lottery ticket here. The $2 million ticket was sold at a store on Aldine Westfield in Spring, but the $1 billion prize is still up for grabs.

When ABC13 employees were asked what they would do if they won the jackpot, producer Fili said he would buy his parents a house and assignment desk editor Doug said he would pay off his house, travel, and leave enough for his future grandchildren.

But, if you're in this woman's family, don't expect anything.

"So, if I do win, I am not going to let my family know," Diane Jacobs, a hopeful winner, said.

"Cousins coming out of the woodwork that you've never heard from before," a reporter added, laughing with her.

Monday night's winning numbers are: 5-8-9-17-41 and the Powerball is 21.

Remember to hold on to your tickets to check for smaller prizes. This is just the third time in Powerball history that the jackpot has reached $1 billion. The estimated cash value is about $516 million.

The odds of winning are about one in 300 million, but if you're still willing to press your luck, the next drawing is Wednesday night.

