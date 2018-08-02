Officials continue search for Dr. Mark Hausknecht's alleged killer

Authorities continue searching for the man suspected of killing a Houston doctor. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A manhunt continues for the suspect accused of killing a Houston doctor.

Authorities believe Joseph James Pappas's motive for gunning down Dr. Mark Hausknecht was over a 20-year-old grudge involving Pappas' mother.

As the search continues for the 62-year-old suspect, law enforcement have released new details about him. Pappas was in law enforcement for 30 years, including being a peace officer for two different constables' offices, and most recently serving as a reserve officer.

RELATED: Joseph Pappas: What we know about Dr. Mark Hausknecht's suspected killer

According to police, online ads connected to Pappas apparently show he tried to sell ammunition just five days after Dr. Hausknecht's murder.

On Wednesday, Pappas was charged for the July 20 murder of Dr. Hausknecht as he rode his bicycle to work in the Texas Medical Center.

Houston police say they received tips Tuesday afternoon, which led them to Pappas.

WATCH: HPD announces charges against Joseph Pappas
Suspect announced in doctor's murder


Police searched Pappas' home early Wednesday, but he was not found. Police say they continue searching for clues that can lead to his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Pappas' whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Pappas is considered armed and dangerous, and police believe he may be suicidal.

On Monday, Houston police tweeted out the video of the suspect in a nearby neighborhood immediately following the doctor's shooting.
Houston police release new surveillance video of suspect in doctor's murder

SEE ALSO: Mark Hausknecht seen in new surveillance photos with suspect who shot and killed him
A newly released surveillance video shows the moments before a Houston cardiologist was killed.

HPD releases new video of suspect in doctor's fatal shooting.

