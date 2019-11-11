flooding

Where in the Houston-area do residents flood the most

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From a cluster of residents in northeast Houston, to homeowners on the edges of the Harris County, there's been more than 1,600 flood complaints to the 311 hotline within the last year.

The Kingwood-area, which was among the hardest hit during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, had among the highest numbers of complaints, according City of Houston 311 flood data for the past 12 months. One Kingwood resident reported flooding multiple times throughout the year, first in Jan. and as recent as Sept. 23, days after Tropical Storm Imelda hit.

There was also a cluster of complaints in the central-west area of Houston, near Spring Branch and the Spring Valley area.

INTERACTIVE: Want to know how many people in your neighborhood have reported flooding to the city? Explore the map below.

