u.s. & world

Walt Disney World to present plans for theme park's phased reopening

Walt Disney World executives will submit their proposal for a phased reopening of the company's Orlando-area theme parks on Wednesday morning.

Disney said Tuesday that Jim MacPhee, the park's senior vice president of operations, will virtually present the company's plans to Florida's Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

The task force and other local and state officials must approve the plans before they can be put into motion. In April, the task force released general guidelines governing the reopening of theme parks and other businesses in the area.

The proposal, the details of which have not yet been publicly released, come just days after Disney reopened its Disney Springs shopping and dining district with enhanced cleaning procedures, limited-contact guest services and face coverings when appropriate for both employees and visitors. Disney also reopened Shanghai Disneyland earlier this month with similar limits on capacity and other measures to encourage social distancing.

It's not clear when the company's other properties, including Southern California's Disneyland Resort, will reopen. Disney closed its domestic parks in March as the coronavirus spread intensified in the United States. The company initially said the parks would remain closed through the end of March but later decided to keep them closed indefinitely.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridatheme parkcoronavirusu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
NHL to adopt new playoff format if it can resume season
4 officers fired after man detained in Minnesota died
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
NASA astronauts go back to the future with SpaceX capsule launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 officers fired after man detained in Minnesota died
Waterparks, food courts allowed to reopen this week
Possible DWI suspect on parole kills 2 during chase, deputies say
HPD officer recovering from COVID-19 breathing on his own
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
When we expect this afternoon's scattered showers to roll in
Gov. Greg Abbott to speak one-on-one with ABC13
Show More
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
Houston Zoo announces reopening date
In-person graduation ceremonies will go in Fort Bend ISD
Pasadena Strawberry Festival to kick off Fourth of July weekend
Couple collecting scrap metal finds human remains in SE Houston
More TOP STORIES News