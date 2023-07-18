Houston Fire Department upgrades response to W. Beltway motel fire to 3 alarms

Extinguishment efforts got underway Tuesday afternoon along the West Sam Houston Tollway near Westheimer, where a hotel erupted in a fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire raging at a hotel along the West Beltway near Westheimer Road is sending flames and smoke out of a roof Tuesday afternoon.

SkyEye captured a Houston Fire Department response in progress at a Motel 6. At least two fire engines were seen with ladders extended toward the middle of the building.

HFD confirmed receiving a call about the fire at 2900 W. Sam Houston Parkway, where the response was upgraded to three alarms.

So far, no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The fire department warned of traffic impacts along the frontage road. HFD urged drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.