SWAT called to northwest Harris County home where man is barricaded

A man suspected in a felony case barricaded himself inside a home in northwest Harris County, deputies said Tuesday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, its SWAT unit has been called out to the home in the 24000 block of Four Sixes Lane as a result of the barricade this afternoon.

The video above is from a report on what "SWAT" means and what its members do.

No injuries were immediately reported in the incident.

The sheriff's office, though, cautioned residents to avoid the area as the ordeal unfolds.

It's not immediately known what offense the suspect is alleged of committing.



A search shows the scene is located just off U.S. 290, west of the Grand Parkway.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
