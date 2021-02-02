SWAT called to northwest Harris County home where man is barricaded

Our SWAT unit is at a home in the 24000 Four Sixes Lane in NW Harris County, where a male felony suspect is believed to be barricaded inside. No injuries have been reported at this time. Residents are asked to avoid the area for now. #hounews pic.twitter.com/EIgJfBOJez — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 2, 2021

A man suspected in a felony case barricaded himself inside a home in northwest Harris County, deputies said Tuesday.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, its SWAT unit has been called out to the home in the 24000 block of Four Sixes Lane as a result of the barricade this afternoon.No injuries were immediately reported in the incident.The sheriff's office, though, cautioned residents to avoid the area as the ordeal unfolds.It's not immediately known what offense the suspect is alleged of committing.A search shows the scene is located just off U.S. 290, west of the Grand Parkway.