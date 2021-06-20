ROAD RAGE: Children watch as driver is shot during W. Harris Co. road rage incident

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Highway 6 at Alief Clodine.
A man got into an argument with another driver and exited his vehicle to confront them when gunfire erupted, authorities said.
The man was shot and killed on the scene as two children inside his car watched, according to Sgt. Greg Pinkins with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The other driver, who was in a black BMW, took off westbound on Alief Clodine, Pinkins said.
