ROAD RAGE: Children watch as driver is shot during W. Harris Co. road rage incident

Deputies suspect road rage in deadly shooting in W. Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies believe road rage was the motive in a deadly shooting Saturday night in west Harris County.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Highway 6 at Alief Clodine.

A man got into an argument with another driver and exited his vehicle to confront them when gunfire erupted, authorities said.

The man was shot and killed on the scene as two children inside his car watched, according to Sgt. Greg Pinkins with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The other driver, who was in a black BMW, took off westbound on Alief Clodine, Pinkins said.

