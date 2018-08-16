FOOD & DRINK

Whataburger thanks super fan with decked out dorm

EMBED </>More Videos

Whataburger rewards super fan with decorated dorm

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Whataburger thanked a Trinity University super fan by decking out his dorm in custom Whataburger pillows, blankets and more.

Last year, when Enrique Alcoreza became a resident assistant the San Antonio university, he greeted students by decorating the entire hall with handmade Whataburger signs and logos.

So, the orange-and-white burger chain decided to thank Alcoreza by decking out his dorm room with everything Whataburger.

Pillows, artwork, blankets and clothing now fill the student's dorm.

While some of these items were custom-made for Alcoreza, you can add Whataburger style to your own living space by checking out the company's online store.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcollegewhataburgercollege studentSan AntonioTexasHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Hit the kolache trail for the best kolaches in Texas
Cool off: 3 new spots to score frozen treats in Houston
3 flavorful events in Houston this weekend
5 unexpected restaurants between Houston and Austin
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3 teens arrested after alleged deadly holdup of 15-year-old
Surveillance video released in shooting of 84-year-old man
Parolee accused of being a fake attorney for 2nd time
10-year-old cat survives being shot in the face in Galveston
Nearly 300 dogs and mini horses rescued in Grimes County
Parent upset with Houston ISD over bus hub changes
UPDATE: Body of missing Colorado mother, daughters found on oil property
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
Show More
Texas school district moves to 4-day-a-week classes
Woman's ex accused of fatally stabbing her new boyfriend
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
New mural in Westchase District honors Harvey heroes
More News