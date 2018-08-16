Whataburger thanks super fan with decked out dorm

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --Whataburger thanked a Trinity University super fan by decking out his dorm in custom Whataburger pillows, blankets and more.
Last year, when Enrique Alcoreza became a resident assistant the San Antonio university, he greeted students by decorating the entire hall with handmade Whataburger signs and logos.
So, the orange-and-white burger chain decided to thank Alcoreza by decking out his dorm room with everything Whataburger.
This is the dorm room of my Whataburger dreams pic.twitter.com/h341Uq4W8n— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) August 16, 2018
Pillows, artwork, blankets and clothing now fill the student's dorm.
While some of these items were custom-made for Alcoreza, you can add Whataburger style to your own living space by checking out the company's online store.