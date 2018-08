Whataburger thanks super fan with decked out dorm

This is the dorm room of my Whataburger dreams pic.twitter.com/h341Uq4W8n — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) August 16, 2018

Whataburger thanked a Trinity University super fan by decking out his dorm in custom Whataburger pillows, blankets and more.Last year, when Enrique Alcoreza became a resident assistant the San Antonio university, he greeted students by decorating the entire hall with handmade Whataburger signs and logos.So, the orange-and-white burger chain decided to thank Alcoreza by decking out his dorm room with everything Whataburger.Pillows, artwork, blankets and clothing now fill the student's dorm.While some of these items were custom-made for Alcoreza, you can add Whataburger style to your own living space by checking out the company's online store