New Whataburger menu item has fans' mouths watering

Whataburger fans, check this out!

The beloved Texas fast food chain announced a new summer option this week, the Pico de Gallo Burger!



The new burger features pico de gallo and creamy cilantro sauce on two beef patties with two slices of pepper jack cheese.

The burger is available now, but only for a limited time.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
