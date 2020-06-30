New Whataburger menu item has fans' mouths watering

The reviews are in and the new Pico de Gallo Burger is ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐! With two all-beef patties, pepper jack cheese, Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce and crisp pico de gallo, you don't want to miss this one! pic.twitter.com/ukp6vN3aSk — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 29, 2020

Whataburger fans, check this out!The beloved Texas fast food chain announced a new summer option this week, the Pico de Gallo Burger!The new burger features pico de gallo and creamy cilantro sauce on two beef patties with two slices of pepper jack cheese.The burger is available now, but only for a limited time.