New Whataburger food truck serves free breakfast to Texas teachers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Whataburger, the fast-food chain turned Texas treasure, rolled out its first-ever food truck Thursday at a museum in San Antonio, where a drive-thru teacher appreciation event was held.

Teachers were served free breakfast at the DoSeum, and some of them took home some free school supplies.

The food truck is part of a new program called Feeding Student Success, according to Whataburger Vice President of Marketing Richard Scheffler.

"Student educators are the fabric of our community, and it's so important that we celebrate them and reward them for what they do," said Scheffler.

The food truck was specially designed in collaboration with San Antonio company Cruising Kitchens. The company makes customized mobile kitchens.

