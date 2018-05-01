Criminals have tool that can get past your lock in seconds

EMBED </>More Videos

What you need to know about 'bump keys' and your safety (KTRK)

By
The Internet is making easier for criminals to get their hands on a tool that can pick a lock in seconds.

For years, locksmiths have used "bump keys."

With a tap, the key can pick nearly all residential locks in seconds.

Houston Safe and Lock manager Cory Hoffman has perfected the pick.

"The most common I can probably open in 30 seconds to a minute," Hoffman said. "Most of the time, sooner than that."

He showed Eyewitness News how quickly he can pick a lock.

We showed neighbors the demonstration.

"Disturbing," Houston resident, Thomas Murphy said. "Disturbing that I could come home and everything of value could be gone."

The locks are now popping up on many online sites.

EMBED More News Videos

What you can do to protect yourself from thieves with bump keys



At Houston Safe and Lock, employees are educating customers on this danger and offering preventative measures as little as $10.

The inexpensive measures add steel to prevent doors from opening, or allowing the deadbolt to turn.

Some companies, including Medeco and Mul-T-Lock have designed locks to beat bump keys when you leave your home.

Medeco uses curved keys and Mul-T-Lock relies on unique cuts.

Each lock however can cost upwards of $300.

Houston Police Department, and other agencies we spoke aren't aware of any bump keys, but they admit it's hard to tell a bump key has been used.

"The lock is not damaged at all," Hoffman said. "There is no chipping on the paint. Most of the time you're not touching the lock, so there's no fingerprints on the lock. Your fingers are on the bump key the whole time, so you're not leaving any trace behind."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
securityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News