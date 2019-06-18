ANDRE JACKSON: What we know about the man accused of murdering Josue Flores

FIRST LOOK: Here is the booking photo of Andre Timothy Jackson, charged with murder in the 263rd State District Court in the death of 11-year-old Josue Flores. #hounews pic.twitter.com/NCSnTnwjMx — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 18, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're finding out more about the man accused of killing 11-year-old Josue Flores in 2016.Andre Jackson, 30, attended Memorial High School in Port Arthur. He's also an ex-Marine who was discharged in 2011.Jackson moved to the Salvation Army Harbor Light in Houston in April 2016. He was arrested there in connection with Josue's murder on June 3, 2016.Jackson's social media posts from 2016 and earlier showed that he was a troubled man who had reached out for financial help on a GoFundMe page.In February of 2014, he said he shot himself in his knuckle and was exploring PTSD treatment and added he was having trouble finding a job.On April 8, 2014, he posted, "I've been homeless for 20 plus days now. Why? It's just something about life that isn't going well. Maybe I'll last longer.""I wish someone could kill me and get me out of this nightmare life. What horror story," he added in a post on April 15, 2015.On July 26, 2014, he posted, "I have nothing happy or positive to say about my life right now."On September 5, 2014, Jackson wrote, "I swear I want to kill everybody."In 2017, more than a year after Jackson was charged in Josue's murder, the Harris County District Attorney's Office dropped the charges against him.Three years later, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and detectives said that Jackson was still a person of interest in the case. Jackson responded to the accusations by making a 10-minute YouTube video, claiming his innocence.On Tuesday, June 18, the District Attorney Kim Ogg, Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Police Department announced that Jackson would be charged a second time for Josue's murder.He was arrested in Baytown after authorities said they had been watching him for weeks.