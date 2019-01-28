EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5110468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Sylvester Turner is preparing to visit injured HPD officers at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Two police officers are in critical condition and two are currently stable, according to Houston Police Officers' Union President Joe Gamaldi.One officer has already been discharged.Five officers were shot while serving a warrant late Monday afternoon in southeast Houston.According to the Houston Police Department, the injured officers were transported to Memorial Hermann Medical Center hospital.Mayor Sylvester Turner plans on visiting the hospital to check on the conditions of the officers, according to a spokesperson.HPD Chief Art Acevedo is already at the hospital, and plans to give an update on the shooting investigation from Memorial Hermann.Harris County Sheriff's deputies and ATF agents are assisting HPD at the shooting scene.