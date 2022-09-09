'What We Do In The Shadows' finale answers questions while bringing lots of laughs

LOS ANGELES -- Vampire mockumentary series "What We Do In The Shadows" concluded season 4 with a surprise reveal involving the future of "Young Colin." We won't spoil it here, because it's one you'll need to see for yourself. Mark Proksch, who plays Colin says one question was definitely answered.

"One of the things that I think we tried to show was is it nature or is it nurture when you're raising a child. And I think the writers really accomplished that this season, showing that it's predominantly nature," Proksch tells On The Red Carpet.

Playing Colin at all ages was particularly fun for Proksch, and while the cast is given ample freedom to adlib, they definitely enjoyed what the writers served up.

"We always get what's on the written page filmed, that's the first few takes. And nine times out of ten it's funnier than anything we come up with," Proksch says.

Emmy voters agree. "What We Do In The Shadows" earned 7 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing For A Comedy series.

Executive producer/writer/showrunner Paul Simms says they've got a busy few days ahead with, "two days of table reads and then flying to Los Angeles for a brief Emmy weekend and then flying back and starting to shoot the next season immediately. I already feel like we did whatever celebrating it was when we got nominated. It was a surprise last year and an even bigger surprise this year."

As for season 5? Simms gave On The Red Carpet one little hint. He promises the "sexiest, filthiest, almost stomach-turning episode that involves all the vampires." That's quite a tease! You can catch up on the first 4 seasons of "What We Do In The Shadows" now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC station.