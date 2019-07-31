What to do during shelter-in-place protective order

If a shelter-in-place order is issued for your area, there are a number of steps you need to take to protect yourself.

Make sure all family members and pets are brought indoors. Lock the doors and close all windows, air vents and fireplace dampers.

If you're already inside, seek safety in the building you occupy. Find a small interior room if possible, with few or no windows.

Homeowners should turn off fans, air conditioning and forced air heating systems.

Avoid going outside or traveling in the area until the order is lifted.

Stay informed of the situation and local authorities will let you know when the shelter-in-place order has ended.
