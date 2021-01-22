What to binge this weekend on ABC13's free streaming apps

Live Across America
We know travel can feel a little uncertain right now, but you can feel like you're taking a trip without the drama of packing and weighing baggage thanks to our live cameras in this collection.
Experience life by the bay with a front-row seat to the Santa Monica Pier. Pro tip: Check in at night and keep the stream going to see the iconic Ferris wheel at Pacific Park lit up.
We know temperatures decided to warm back up despite it being January (classic Houston, SMH), but you can chill out with our penguin cam from Moody Gardens.
Keep in mind too, that when there's breaking news or nationwide coverage of big stories, you can find live streams here. And that's all free.
Hakeem Olajuwon nicknamed former Rockets star Steve Francis "the bus driver"? Say what?!
Yup! You would know this nugget if you caught 'No Layups' with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali.
The sports podcast always has the tea (insert your favorite Kermit the Frog meme here) and the guys have no qualms about spilling it.
Here's a preview:
On this the holiest day in the city of Houston (Hakeem's birthday!), Steve shared why Hakeem nicknamed him "The bus driver" https://t.co/HrDSe4lPIY pic.twitter.com/Hu1zGdv4yo— Raheel Ramzanali 🤘🏾🤘🏾 (@The_Raheel) January 21, 2021
Francis also said he loves James Harden, but, and there was a but, you'll have to go watch the podcast to hear his thoughts on the way Harden left.
Stream 'No Layups' live on Thursdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. Re-watch past episodes in the 'No Layups' show on the app.
Get answers about the COVID-19 vaccine
This will be included every week because it's just too important not to mention. This entire section is dedicated to keeping you and your family informed.
President Joe Biden said he wants 100 million vaccinations in 100 days, but is that doable? What in the world are the ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccine anyway?
You can watch videos that answer those questions right now in the "COVID-19 Vaccine" collection.
And remember, each week, ABC13 is dedicating a half hour special to the vaccine rollout. Stream the specials live and if you miss them, they'll be featured in this collection.
Yes, someone climbed the Astroneedle. Here's why.
In "The Vault" show, go back in time to ABC13's archive videos of moments in Houston's history likely not captured anywhere else.
In 1971, a radio DJ lived on top of the space needle at Astroworld for at least 10 days to raise awareness for bringing Prisoners of War home from Vietnam.
ABC13 talked to him at the time, and yes, we saw the hut that he lived in.
But remember that time when Dave Ward reported on a radioactive car accident? Or when there was a new import called "Mazda"?
Once upon a time, people didn't know what a Mazda was.
And what year did Ray Charles and Quincy Jones grace us with their presence in Houston?
You already got one freebie with the Astroneedle question. You'll have to find the answer yourself in "The Vault!"
Bonus
- The Top 10: These are the most-watched stories and videos from the week, in case you missed anything. And if you were out of the loop on anything, no hard feelings. This week was a busy one what with the Bernie Sanders memes and all. Look for these after 5 p.m. on Friday (the videos, not the memes).
- Binge this!: Breaking up is hard to do, unless you're a Bachelor couple. Then it appears to come quite naturally. But in all seriousness, we want these righteous endeavors to last and that's why we've created a video to look back at the proposals. Plus, it's a great primer for the next episode of Matt James' season on Monday.
Us if you aren't streaming anything on ABC13 this weekend:
Ok, I'm ready. How do I watch?
This is the easy part! We have a step-by-step guide to show you how to download the free ABC13 Houston apps for your Roku, Fire TV, Android TV or Apple TV. Follow this link to get started and get access to 24/7 live events, breaking news, weather and original programming, all free - no subscription or access codes needed.