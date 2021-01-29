What to binge this weekend on ABC13's free streaming apps

Cicely Tyson: A legend's final interview
The world lost an icon as pioneering actress Cicely Tyson died Thursday at the age of 96.
Tyson was a Tony winner, Emmy winner, Oscar nominee, recipient of the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom and more.
Before she died, she added author to that accomplished list with her memoir "Just As I Am" being published on Wednesday. That was also the same day she taped what would be her final interview, where she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."
The interview aired Friday morning, but you can watch it in full now in the "Top News" collection.
The Harding Street raid: 2 years later
Jan. 28 marked two years since the botched police raid that killed a couple inside their home on Harding Street in southeast Houston.
But the investigation is far from closed.
Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were shot to death after police initiated a no-knock raid involving a drug warrant. Since then, multiple officers have been charged and the couple's families have filed civil lawsuits.
ABC13 has been following this case for the last two years.
Get caught up from 2019 to the developments now in this nearly 7-minute timeline special on the raid. Find it in the "Top News" and "Binge This!" section.
Get answers about the COVID-19 vaccine
This will be included every week because it's just too important not to mention. This entire section is dedicated to keeping you and your family informed.
As part of that effort, ABC13 hosted a two-night town hall focused on the disproportionate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Black and Hispanic communities. We know there is skepticism about the vaccine, particularly because of the legacy of mistrust in communities of color when it comes to medicine as part of a dark history that included the 1932 Tuskegee experiment.
This town hall was meant to ease those tensions and provide actionable steps.
You can watch part one, which focused on the Hispanic community, and part two right now on demand in the "COVID-19 Vaccine" collection.
And remember, each week, ABC13 is dedicating a half hour special to the vaccine rollout. Stream the specials live and if you miss them, they'll be featured in this collection.
This week's special focused on what we know about the vaccine's impact on coronavirus variants.
Crawfish and coffee
This weekend, you can enjoy crawfish and coffee, though not necessarily together (unless that's your jam).
In our "Binge This!" collection, you'll find Localish specials celebrating some of the best crawfish restaurants in town.
Why? Because this week, places including The Crawfish Shack kicked off mudbug season. Note that these videos were shot prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so you won't see social distancing or masks.
And for the coffee lovers, did you know an entire show could be dedicated to a cup of joe? It's true!
Right now, we have an entire 42-minute special on the ancient beverage that is so versatile, an artist uses the drink to make portraits of celebrities. See if you can recognize them all.
Bonus
- The Top 10: These are the most-watched stories and videos from the week, in case you missed anything. Look for these after 5 p.m. on Friday.
- Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow: We haven't seen a heavy snowfall so far (Hey, winter's not over!), but elsewhere there are plenty of flakes sticking to the ground. This week in our "Live Across America" collection, you can watch a snow livestream out of Tahoe. Keep in mind too, that when there's breaking news or nationwide coverage of big stories, you can find live streams here in this section. And that's all free.
- Bluebonnets in bloom: While warmer temperatures can feel like a bummer if you're a fan of real winters, we did see an upside this week: bluebonnets. Our beloved state flower came out to play, with a sighting of a patch along White Oak Bayou near 34th Street in the Heights. While it is a bit early to see the flower, there is an explanation for why. Hear the answer in our Weather U show. Just look for the photo below.
