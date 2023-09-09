Astros roundup: Houston has half-game lead for AL West's 1st place as Padres come to town

Chas McCormick is experiencing a breakout postseason for the Houston Astros in 2022. He's due to face his hometown team, the Philadelphia Phillies.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have 20 regular season games left of their World Series championship defense, and after spending months chasing a star-studded Rangers team, the 'Stros have taken advantage of Texas' slump to earn sole possession of the AL West's top spot.

Entering Friday, Houston's lead is slim. Only a half-game separates them from the Seattle Mariners, who claimed victory Thursday in Tampa Bay to cut into their deficit.

So, what's on tap for the Astros this weekend? They begin a six-game homestand and a three-game series Friday against the San Diego Padres, who are currently out of playoff contention but boast some dangerous batters, including Manny Machado and Juan Soto.

Friday's contest at Minute Maid Park is underway, and if you're trying to tune into the game, you'll need to be streaming it instead.

The game is being offered as part of Apple TV+'s Friday Night Baseball package.

Houston's Hunter Brown faces off with San Diego's Blake Snell.

Astros game with San Diego ushered in Chas Chomp

Houston Astros' Chas McCormick (20) celebrates with the team after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sept. 6, 2023. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Some Astros fans can credit - or blame - the Padres for being the other team that Houston faced when a cult-like rally cry was invented more than two years ago.

The Chas Chomp, which is done with fans clapping with out-stretched arms while chanting Chas McCormick's first name, can claim a Houston home game with San Diego as its birthplace.

The video in the player above is from the 2022 postseason.

'Stros fan Scott Agruso told the Houston Chronicle's Matt Young about attending an extra-inning contest with the Padres in town back on May 28, 2021, and starting up the chomp every time McCormick was at bat.

That invention caught on with his section of the ballpark, he says, and it would be used again in following games, Agruso said.

It also apparently serves as a barometer of how well McCormick is playing. Agruso said McCormick's batting average picked up in the first 16 games that he and a friend did it in person.

A lot has indeed changed for McCormick since the Chas Chomp came to life. McCormick has played in two straight World Series, winning a title in his second trip against his hometown team, the Phillies.

During the 2022 World Series, he was the centerpiece of an improbable, game-saving catch against the outfield wall in Game 5.

He has also earned an AL Player of the Week award, and he's crossed the 20-home run mark this season, which is a career-high.

McCormick is slated to start in centerfield and bat seventh in the order Friday night. Here's to the Chas Chomp adding on to his home run count.

