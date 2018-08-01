Jeffery Andre McDonald, b/m, 46 years of age, has been charged with the murder of Rebecca Suhrheinrich. She was missing since Friday. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family. Will provide update later this morning. #hounews pic.twitter.com/LJTO83mbFR — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 1, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3858563" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jeffrey Andre McDonald is wanted in the murder of 58-year-old Rebecca Suhrheinrich.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3856475" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sheriff: Body found in bayou may be missing woman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3855278" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman has been missing for days in north Harris County.

Authorities say they have arrested the man accused of killing a Houston woman.Police sources say 46-year-old Jeffery McDonald has been charged with the murder of Rebecca Suhrheinrich.Although sources say an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, the question remains -- how did McDonald and Suhrheinrich know each other?Neighbors say they often heard Suhrheinrich fighting with a man, but they say last Thursday things turned bad."It was like boom boom boom, like loud," said Ashley, who lives above Suhrheinrich's apartment.It is unknown if McDonald was the man she was heard arguing with, but Ashley recalled a chilling account of Suhrheinrich's final moments of the night before her disappearance."Like dang, like that doesn't sound like how normal when they would be fighting," Ashley said.Ashley says the screams grew louder and louder."It's very shocking, I mean, when you hear it happening at the moment. Thursday night it was happening near me, and my cousin heard somebody say, 'Help me,'" explained Ashley.Shortly after that, Ashley says she heard big bangs up against the wall."It was like a person or an object was getting thrown against the wall, so I was like, 'Should I call the police, because they're always fighting?' Me and my cousin was like, we'll just mind our own business," Ashley said.The next day, the 58-year-old accountant didn't show up for work. Worried co-workers came to the home Monday after she was a no-show again.Investigators say the apartment was locked but in disarray, and that's when they started talking with neighbors and tracking down clues."They said there was a lot of blood in the apartment and that she was missing, so it really alarmed me," said neighbor Helena Curvey.Homicide investigators spent Monday night collecting evidence. Tuesday afternoon, deputies were led to Greens Bayou, where a woman's body was found. Detectives believe it's Suhrheinrich."It's shocking, I mean, you only see stuff like this on TV and to have it happen right under you," added Ashley.A medical examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy on the body. As of right now, it is unknown how Suhrheinrich died but we will continue to update as information becomes available.