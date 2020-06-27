WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
What needs to happen to issue a Silver Alert?
KTRK
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
silver alert
senior citizens
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hidalgo wants authority to issue 2nd stay-at-home order
Dust is here, when will it leave?
Body found burned near dumpster on Houston's north side
Silver Alert issued for elderly man last seen in Alvin
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Skills over degrees in federal hiring moving forward: Trump
No, the DOJ isn't handing out 'face mask exempt' cards
Show More
Judge: U.S. must free migrant children from family detention
Harris Co. judge moves COVID-19 threat level to red
HAR no longer using 'master' to describe bedrooms
Rockets kick off season return with rivalry game
1 dead after car crashes into South Main bridge pillar
More TOP STORIES News