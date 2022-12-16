5 vehicles, including 1 from Harris Co. Sheriff's Office MAP program, involved in I-10 East crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Only one lane of traffic is moving Thursday night after five vehicles, including one belonging to the Motorist Assistance Program inside the Harris County Sheriff's Office, were involved in a crash on I-10 East Freeway.

Traffic is blocked on the westbound lanes of the interstate at Wayside Drive. Houston TranStar verified the crash at 8:18 p.m.

The Houston Police Department told ABC13 that officers were dispatched to a Harris County Sheriff's Office MAP unit that was involved in crash. According to the sheriff's office website, MAP offers complimentary assistance to stranded motorists on all Harris County area freeways, designed to clear freeways of minor incidents and assist stalled vehicles.

Some of the services offered including flat-tire changes and vehicle jumpstarts.

There was no word on injuries.

The current lanes being blocked include the left shoulder, left lane, and two center lanes.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article and on upcoming Eyewitness News broadcasts.