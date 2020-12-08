coronavirus texas

1 COVID-19 case forces Wharton ISD's entire 4th grade to quarantine

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The entire fourth grade class, including all teachers and students, in Wharton ISD will be forced to quarantine and switch to remote learning after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the teacher tested positive for the coronavirus the day after attending a planning meeting with fellow educators in her grade level.

Wharton Elementary School is the only campus in the district of more than 2,000 students that educates the fourth grade. The district did not disclose how many teachers and students will be quarantined.

Remote learning will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 9 through the Christmas break.

"There will be no transitioning throughout the campus by fourth grade students effective immediately. Lunch will be delivered to the classrooms. Wharton ISD has also completed contact tracing & has notified those individuals. If you are uncomfortable with your child remaining in as isolated environment for the remainder of the day, please feel free to check your child out," Wharton ISD's statement read.
