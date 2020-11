Wharton County Sheriff's Deputy Roy Gomez dies from COVID-19

After serving for 12 years, @WCSOSheriff Deputy Raul Gomez died from an on duty COVID-19 exposure. Deputy Gomez is survived by his wife and two children. Thank you for your service. #LODD pic.twitter.com/kKqLRnOOZi — ATF Houston (@ATFHou) November 5, 2020

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A veteran law enforcement officer from Wharton County is the latest line-of-duty death due to the coronavirus, according to the sheriff there.Raul "Roy" Gomez died in the early morning hours of Oct. 26 in a Sugar Land hospital due to complications caused by COVID-19, Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.Gomez is being remembered for his time with the sheriff's office and his selflessness, according to Srubar."We reflect back to a time when he volunteered in repairing an elderly person's driveway with his own equipment, so that ambulance services could serve the patient with routine care," Srubar said in a statement to Eyewitness News. "Roy was a true public servant to the citizens of Wharton County and he will be dearly missed."Gomez began his career as a correctional officer in 2008 and went on to become a patrol deputy and served on the Wharton County Sheriff's Office emergency response team.Gomez was born on Sept. 28, 1974 and dreamed of becoming a sheriff's deputy, a dream that came true in 2008, according to his obituary He's survived by his wife, two sons and a host of other family members.Roy Gomez was 46 years old.