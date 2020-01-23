Wet roads may be to blame in fatal crash on Eastex Freeway

By
Houston police believe wet roads may have caused a deadly crash that has shut down the southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Crosstimbers exit.

Officers say a vehicle clipped another car in the right rear quarter panel. The car then spun out of control and hit a sign post along the freeway.

A man was pronounced dead.

At this time, officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.



Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashtrafficaccidenttraffic accidentperson killedcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, mother in custody after shooting at HPD officers
Rain moving out, fog returns Thursday morning and then sunshine
Missing Montgomery County teen last seen two weeks ago
Plastic pallets on fire at commercial building near Bush Airport
How a drone can help predict if homes will flood
School coach accused of threatening principal with gun
6-year-old gets off school bus to find home up in flames
Show More
CDC asks Bush Airport to post Coronavirus warning flyer
3 US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires, officials say
9-year-old girl shares special moment with Chewbacca at Disneyland
Dogs ate body of owner who hadn't been heard from for days
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News