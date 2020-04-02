Traffic

Westheimer repavement project will be done sooner thanks to less traffic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Finally, some good Galleria traffic news!

The Texas Department of Transportation has been working to resurface a portion of Westheimer Road from I-610 to Dairy Ashford, and thanks to significantly less traffic due to social distancing, the project will be completed much sooner than expected.

Beginning Thursday, TxDOT will be working 24 hours a day on the resurfacing project. Originally, they were only going to be able to work at night.

Phase one of the project begins Thursday with two alternate lane closures on westbound lanes and two on eastbound lanes of Westheimer from I-610 to Fountain View. This phase of the project is expected to last until April 30.

There will be at least one lane open in both directions at all times.

The second phase will start at I-610 and progress westward, eventually completing at Dairy Ashford.

TxDOT will be monitoring traffic and although crews will work 24/7 while traffic remains low, if traffic volume increases, they will adjust schedules and closures to avoid traffic build up.

Road closure information can be found on Houston Transtar's website.

