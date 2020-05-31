Man shot to death after barging into ex-girlfriend's birthday party

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The arrival of an uninvited ex-boyfriend at a house birthday party led to a shooting Sunday morning, Houston Police said.

It happened at the 600 block of West Ridgecreek Drive around 1 a.m.

Police said once he entered the home, the ex-boyfriend got into an argument with the woman of the home and her new boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend was shot and killed inside the home.

Officers interviewed family members and patrons of the party to find out what exactly happened.

Police said it looks like a case of a home invasion and self-defense.

The woman's ex-boyfriend did have a weapon, police said. Investigators weren't yet certain if he used it because there were multiple shell casings in the house and weren't sure which weapon they came from.
