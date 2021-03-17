road closure

Major road closures at West Loop and FM 2100 could slow you down this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are two road closures you need to know about before you head out this weekend.

Starting Saturday at 7 a.m., it's going to be slow going on the West Loop.

Four main lanes will be closed between Bellaire Boulevard and Fournace. They're scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m.

If you drive in the Huffman area, beware of a major closure that will affect your drive for several days.

All lanes of FM 2100, both northbound and southbound, are closed between FM 1960 and Old Atascocita Road.

The closure lasts from Friday at 1 a.m. until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

The closure allows for the widening of FM 2100 and the replacement of Union Pacific railroad tracks.

Law enforcement will be on site to help with traffic control, but expect delays.

