Just over an hour apart, one man was killed and a security guard was shot multiple times in two separate shootings following reports of car break-ins at west Houston apartments.

1 man dead, 1 hurt in 2 separate shootings during car break-ins on Houston's westside, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man was killed and another man was seriously injured in two separate shootings on Houston's westside that both started with 911 calls about people breaking into cars, according to police.

Houston police are still looking for the suspects in both cases.

Westmead Drive

The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

HPD was called to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Westmead Drive, not far from South Dairy Ashford Road.

Police said the initial report was that a man was breaking into vehicles in the parking lot and there was a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a car in the middle of one of the driveways at the complex. Inside the car, they found a man who had been shot to death.

At last update, HPD was still working to figure out if the victim lived at the complex or not. Investigators were also trying to track down the suspect.

Westheimer Road

Just over an hour later, around 10:15 p.m., police were called to the 88twenty Apartments at 8820 Westheimer Rd. near Fondren Road.

Police said a security guard was patrolling the complex parking garage when he saw at least one person breaking into vehicles.

The security guard confronted them, and the suspect fired several times at the guard -- hitting him in the arms, legs and abdomen before taking off, HPD said.

"There were several shots fired," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "Unknown if the security fired any shots, but the suspect fired multiple shots and struck the victim,"

Police said the security guard was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was undergoing surgery.

HPD didn't find any witnesses to the shooting, but did say the complex has several security cameras.

Multiple vehicles parked in the garage were struck by gunfire, HPD said.

2022 shooting at 88twenty Apartments

This isn't the first time there's been a shooting at the west Houston apartment complex.

Last year, a man identified as 33-year-old Gonzalo Lauzurique Garcia was found dead in the parking lot on Feb. 21.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect in Garcia's death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

