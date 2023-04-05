Who killed Christopher Debase? HPD to discuss person of interest wanted in 2021 fatal shooting

Christopher Debase, 36, was shot and killed on April 10, 2021 in a west Houston corner store parking lot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are still searching for a person of interest wanted in the fatal shooting of a man nearly two years ago in a west Houston corner store parking lot.

Anthony Wright, 29, is sought by the Houston Police Department after Christopher Debase, 36, was shot and killed on April 10, 2021.

At about 9:10 p.m. that night, police responded to 2901 Walnut Bend Lane and found Debase with multiple gunshot wounds.

HPD said Debase was sitting in the driver's seat of his car when he was approached and shot by a man, who fled from the scene.

Debase was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

In December 2021, Wright was identified as someone with information in the shooting. Although he is not charged in this case, investigators want to question him.

Debase's family will join investigators in pleading for help in Wright's continuing search, tips, and critical information to lead to an arrest during a Wednesday press conference at 11 a.m.

Anyone with information on Wright's whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.