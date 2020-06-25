Lightning blamed for 2 residential fires in W. Houston

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) -- Intense lightning overnight reportedly caused a house fire and an apartment fire in west Houston, less than four miles apart.

A condominium was engulfed in flames on Windchase Boulevard near Garden Grove Court around 3:40 a.m.

Video from the scene shows flames shooting out of the complex roof.



"I was sound asleep. I heard a commotion, then I heard screaming," one resident recalled. "I turned, then that's when I saw the condo was completely engulfed."

Firefighters say no one was injured, but a number of condos were damaged.

Officials are working to confirm if it was, in fact, a lightning strike that caused the fire.

A home on Provident Oaks Lane also caught on fire just 10 minutes before the fire on Windchase.

Firefighters say the homeowner reported a lightning strike around 3:30 a.m., then saw smoke coming out of the air conditioning vents.



Officials say no one in the home was injured.

Firefighters confirmed the home was struck by lightning, with multiple ignition points throughout the house.

Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison issued a warning on what to do if you believe your house is struck by lightning.

"Get up and do a survey of house. If you have a fire...get everyone out," Douglas said. "If your house gets struck, you'll want the fire department to come out and take a look."

