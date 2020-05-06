Wesley Community Center offers lifeline for families in need

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- For Bianca Lopez, life has changed a lot amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The single mother of two children has been without a job for the past few weeks.
"I was working for a dentist," said Lopez, a registered dental assistant. "Before COVID happened, our normal day was waking up, eating breakfast and heading out to school. My life has changed drastically. Not waking up and going to work, I have been trying to stay positive, especially for the children. My biggest worry would be not being able to go back to work and back to our daily routines, our daily lives."
She turned to the non-profit Wesley Community Center in north Houston, which has provided her son with after school care for almost two years. Among the services offered by Wesley Community Center are a food pantry, after school care, and a program to help struggling individuals become financially stable.
"The community center has been very positive," said Lopez. "Once this COVID-19 pandemic hit, I was very surprised that they reached out and they asked if we were doing ok, if we needed anything."
"We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of calls for assistance," said Amy Corron, President and CEO of Wesley Community Center. "What families are telling us is that they are losing their jobs or they are experiencing reduced hours with their jobs. So they are really becoming desperate, and they need help with financial assistance and food."
Corron says the center's biggest need is for financial donations so it can help families meet their basic needs.
"We know Houstonians really come out in power during times of crisis and help each other, and we see that happening now," said Corron.
"I don't think I could have done it without them," said Lopez.
For more information on the services provided by Wesley Community Center or for ways to give, click here.
