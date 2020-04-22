Wendy's to give out free chicken nuggets nationwide on Friday

Everyone could use some extra love right now, so we’re trading our usual roasting for a little toasting.



Let’s use this thread to shout out the special people in our lives that we think deserve some shine right now. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

Not gonna lie, all this love y’all are showing has inspired us. We wish we could give you a hug, but instead…how about a nug? This Friday, we’ll be giving out free 4pc spicy and crispy nugs at every Wendy’s drive-thru.



No purchase necessary, not a single string attached. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

Wendy's is giving away free chicken nuggets to all customers on Friday, April 24.It all started with a tweet from the fast food chain on Monday, asking people to give a shout out to individuals across the U.S. who are going above and beyond to help make our communities a little brighter during the COVID-19 pandemic."From parents moonlighting as teachers, truck drivers, grocery workers, nurses and more, Wendy's is shining a light on people doing good, sharing stories of those most deserving of a GroupNug."The responses to the tweet gave the restaurant the idea to spread love to everyone."Wendy's restaurant teams across the nation have been living out one of Wendy's most important values - Do the Right Thing - by helping their communities wherever they can during this unprecedented time," said Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer. "These actions shine a light on so many individuals both in Wendy's and across the nation doing good for others. We want to show our appreciation with our GroupNug offer for the entire country."On April 24, simply go through your local Wendy's drive-thru and receive a free 4-pc chicken nugget (crispy or spicy). No purchase is necessary.