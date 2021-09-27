ABC Primetime

Wells Adams: 'I finally got my shot' to guest host 'Bachelor in Paradise'

By Jennifer Matarese
Wells Adams talks about getting his shot to guest host 'Bachelor in Paradise'

NEW YORK -- Wells Adams is everyone's favorite bartender on "Bachelor in Paradise," but this week, he's taking on a new role.

Adams finally gets his chance to guest host, something he's been wanting to do for a while within "Bachelor Nation."

"I'm not really qualified to be a bartender, and like, I'm okay at that and I'm not qualified to give people advice, I'm not a therapist, but I was a radio host for 15 years, so it was the only thing I was qualified to go do," he said.

Adams also shouldered the late night/early morning responsibility of hosting the rose ceremonies on Paradise, as that week's guest host usually wouldn't stay up to do those.



"If I'm being honest, I was kind of doing that the entire season. Let's be fair, these big shot Hollywood-types would come in with their A/C trailers and say a couple of things and then I'd be up at 4:30 in the morning hosting the rose ceremony," Adams said. "I was glad I finally got my shot in there!"

Adams has been following the drama between Tia, Blake, and James and says he's team James, but loves to call Blake Tatty Daddy.

And sorry Team Kendall fans, Adams is sticking by his boy Joe the Grocer and says that he made the right choice with Serena.

"I do think that this one, in terms of Joe and Serena, is one that could really last," Adams said.

Don't miss the next episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.



