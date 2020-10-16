abc13 plus asiatown

Asiatown's Grocery Stores Are the Place for Hard-to-Find Produce, Too-Pretty-To-Eat Pastries and Jaw-dropping Seafood

One of the most popular requests on the Chinese Community Center's tours of Houston's Asiatown is to see the community's supermarkets.

Grocery stores in Asiatown carry products from around the world that you can't find anywhere else in the city.

We got an inside look at the Welcome Food Center in Diho Square.

You can shop for live seafood like eels and frogs, fruits like the durian, hard to find meats like black chicken, and check out their hot food section with mouth-watering lunches as cheap as $4.50.

There are also incredible restaurants lining the square, including a noodle house with a robot chef!

Watch the video above for a behind the scenes look at Welcome Food Center, Kuen Noodle House, My Steak House, Tapioca House, and Bubble Egg.

Welcome Food Center:

9180 Bellaire Blvd

Houston, TX 77036

Kuen Noodle House:

9140A Bellaire Blvd

Houston, TX 77036

My Steak House:

9114 Bellaire Blvd

Houston, TX 77036

Tapioca House:

9104 Bellaire Blvd, Suite B

Houston, TX 77036

Bubble Egg:

9188 Bellaire Blvd #B

Houston, TX 77036
