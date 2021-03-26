road closure

Watch out for these Galleria-area ramp closures this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, watch out for a major ramp closure in the Galleria area.

The I-610 West Loop southbound ramp to US-59 will be blocked from 7:00 a.m. Saturday until 5:00 a.m. Monday.

As an alternate route, take the Bissonnet exit and make a U-turn. Then take the first entrance to I-610 northbound.

The southbound West Loop exit ramp to Hidalgo Street and Richmond Avenue will be closed during the same time period.

As an alternate route, take the exit ramp to FM-1093/Westheimer Road. Then, turn right onto FM-1093/Westheimer Road, turn left onto Post Oak Boulevard, and proceed to the Hidalgo Street intersection and Richmond Avenue intersection.
