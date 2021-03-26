Watch out for these Galleria-area ramp closures this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, watch out for a major ramp closure in the Galleria area.The I-610 West Loop southbound ramp to US-59 will be blocked from 7:00 a.m. Saturday until 5:00 a.m. Monday.As an alternate route, take the Bissonnet exit and make a U-turn. Then take the first entrance to I-610 northbound.The southbound West Loop exit ramp to Hidalgo Street and Richmond Avenue will be closed during the same time period.As an alternate route, take the exit ramp to FM-1093/Westheimer Road. Then, turn right onto FM-1093/Westheimer Road, turn left onto Post Oak Boulevard, and proceed to the Hidalgo Street intersection and Richmond Avenue intersection.