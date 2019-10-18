Big closures from east to west on 610 Loop this weekend

Total Closure

Southbound Connector Ramp to US-59 southbound

Starting nightly on Friday from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m, through Monday, Oct. 21.

Northbound from Port of Houston to Turning Basin

There will be three alternate lanes.

Starting nightly on Friday from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., through the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 22.



Westbound Gessner to Gulf Bank

There will be three right lanes.

The closer includes tolled entrance ramps: Gessner, Fallbrook & West

Closures will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and last until Monday at 5 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're heading out with friends and family to enjoy some rare, but wonderful, fall weather, don't let construction closures slow your drive, especially in the overnight and early morning hours.From east to west, the 610 Loop will undergo some big closures this weekend.Here are some of the most significant closures for Oct. 18 through 21.