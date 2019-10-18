Big closures from east to west on 610 Loop this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're heading out with friends and family to enjoy some rare, but wonderful, fall weather, don't let construction closures slow your drive, especially in the overnight and early morning hours.

From east to west, the 610 Loop will undergo some big closures this weekend.

Here are some of the most significant closures for Oct. 18 through 21.

West Loop IH-610/US-59
  • Total Closure
  • Southbound Connector Ramp to US-59 southbound
  • Starting nightly on Friday from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m, through Monday, Oct. 21.

East Loop IH-610

  • Northbound from Port of Houston to Turning Basin
  • There will be three alternate lanes.
  • Starting nightly on Friday from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., through the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 22.

North Beltway-8
  • Westbound Gessner to Gulf Bank
  • There will be three right lanes.
  • The closer includes tolled entrance ramps: Gessner, Fallbrook & West
  • Closures will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and last until Monday at 5 a.m.


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
We know who he is! Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'
Tropical Storm Nestor has formed in the Gulf
See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win
$25K reward offered in murder of young Fort Bend father
State denies Harvey aid to hundreds of federal loan recipients
Reports: Yankees fan removed after taunting Zack Greinke
Dave Chappelle to perform 3 surprise shows this weekend
Show More
Deadly wreck blocked Beltway 8 near IAH for hours
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Woman tells siblings to 'move back to your country'
El Chapo's son released from capture as violence erupts
New rule could end sale of inclined sleepers
More TOP STORIES News