Big closures from east to west on 610 Loop this weekend

From east to west, the 610 Loop will undergo some big closures this weekend.
Here are some of the most significant closures for Oct. 18 through 21.
West Loop IH-610/US-59
- Total Closure
- Southbound Connector Ramp to US-59 southbound
- Starting nightly on Friday from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m, through Monday, Oct. 21.
East Loop IH-610
- Northbound from Port of Houston to Turning Basin
- There will be three alternate lanes.
- Starting nightly on Friday from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., through the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 22.
North Beltway-8
- Westbound Gessner to Gulf Bank
- There will be three right lanes.
- The closer includes tolled entrance ramps: Gessner, Fallbrook & West
- Closures will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and last until Monday at 5 a.m.
