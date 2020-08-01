Weekend closures to disrupt traffic from SW to east Houston

Saturday only:

US-59 Southwest Freeway: Total closure of southbound lanes at I-610 West Loop, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Alternate routes include Westpark, Bissonnet and Bellaire. Use the I-10 Katy Freeway to travel west from downtown Houston.

All Weekend:

I-610 West Loop frontage road : Total closure on southbound lanes from Westpark to Fournace. Began Friday at 9 p.m. and continues until Monday at 5 a.m.

: Total closure on southbound lanes from Westpark to Fournace. Began Friday at 9 p.m. and continues until Monday at 5 a.m. East Loop I-610 : Southbound closure at I-10 East. Total closure includes ramps to I-610 southbound. Began Friday at 9 p.m. and continues until Monday at 5 a.m. Alternate routes are at Beltway 8, Washburn Tunnel and Highway 90.

: Southbound closure at I-10 East. Total closure includes ramps to I-610 southbound. Began Friday at 9 p.m. and continues until Monday at 5 a.m. Alternate routes are at Beltway 8, Washburn Tunnel and Highway 90. US-290: Three outside lanes closed eastbound from Huffmeister to Eldridge Parkway. Began Friday at 8 p.m. and continues until Monday at 6 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Interstate closures on the east side will leave drivers seeking an alternate route as construction crews continue work to improve the I-610 Ship Channel Bridge.At the same time, work on the US-59 and West Loop interchange continues with a major shutdowns on Saturday.Here's what you need to know about our area's weekend closures: