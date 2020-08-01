Traffic

Weekend closures to disrupt traffic from SW to east Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Interstate closures on the east side will leave drivers seeking an alternate route as construction crews continue work to improve the I-610 Ship Channel Bridge.

At the same time, work on the US-59 and West Loop interchange continues with a major shutdowns on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about our area's weekend closures:

Saturday only:


  • US-59 Southwest Freeway: Total closure of southbound lanes at I-610 West Loop, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Alternate routes include Westpark, Bissonnet and Bellaire. Use the I-10 Katy Freeway to travel west from downtown Houston.


All Weekend:


  • I-610 West Loop frontage road: Total closure on southbound lanes from Westpark to Fournace. Began Friday at 9 p.m. and continues until Monday at 5 a.m.
  • East Loop I-610: Southbound closure at I-10 East. Total closure includes ramps to I-610 southbound. Began Friday at 9 p.m. and continues until Monday at 5 a.m. Alternate routes are at Beltway 8, Washburn Tunnel and Highway 90.
  • US-290: Three outside lanes closed eastbound from Huffmeister to Eldridge Parkway. Began Friday at 8 p.m. and continues until Monday at 6 a.m.


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructiontrafficroad closureweekend guide
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad goes home after 4 months fighting virus in hospital
Scattered thunderstorms overnight and Saturday
Neighbors lose much-needed grocery store to massive fire
'Embarrassed and pissed off': Doctor slams COVID-19 deniers
Two friends kill massive 460-pound feral hog while hunting
Trump says he'll act to ban TikTok in US
Deputy buys groceries for 90-year-old woman who had no food
Show More
2 legendary Houston bars closing due to COVID-19 pandemic
Timeline of COVID-19 in Texas since March
Shelter-in-Place order lifted after 3-alarm fire in SW Houston
Supreme Court allows construction of border wall with Mexico to continue
Houston doctor says he's fighting 2 wars: COVID-19 and stupidity
More TOP STORIES News