Major freeway closures in League City and Galleria area this weekend

The Gulf Freeway, I-45 will be completely shut down this weekend in the League City area. All lanes southbound will be closed from TX-96, League City Parkway to FM-517 all weekend. Use Highway 3 as an alternate route.
In the Galleria area, Richmond will be closed in both directions at the West Loop. Take Westheimer as an alternate route.
METRO's red line will see a closure for track maintenance. The line will be shut down from the Fannin South Transit Center to the Downtown Transit Center Saturday and Sunday. Bus shuttles will run every ten minutes.
If you take Park and Ride, METRO is reducing the frequency of several routes starting Sunday.
