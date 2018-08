Dreams of a picture-perfect wedding came crashing down when nature decided to get in on the action.Newlyweds Cheyenne and Lucas were filming a short interview after tying the knot when a tree limb fell on their picnic table.They escaped with a couple of scraps, but the table was not so lucky. It was split in half.After composing themselves, the couple continued the interview in one piece, and with a new prop in the background - the tree branch.