WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Police don't know why a driver lost control of a pickup truck and slammed into a tree in Clear Lake overnight.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on El Dorado near Galveston Road.
Police say the 28-year-old man driving the truck with three other people inside lost control, hit a concrete median, over-corrected, then hit a tree.
The driver was killed instantly.
The three other passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say they are expected to survive.
Holidays are known for being a deadly time on the roads. Just overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Houston police worked two deadly crashes.
Man killed on impact after slamming pickup truck into tree in Clear Lake
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More