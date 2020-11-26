Man killed on impact after slamming pickup truck into tree in Clear Lake

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Police don't know why a driver lost control of a pickup truck and slammed into a tree in Clear Lake overnight.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on El Dorado near Galveston Road.

Police say the 28-year-old man driving the truck with three other people inside lost control, hit a concrete median, over-corrected, then hit a tree.

The driver was killed instantly.

The three other passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say they are expected to survive.

Holidays are known for being a deadly time on the roads. Just overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Houston police worked two deadly crashes.
