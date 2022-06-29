Carjacking suspect leads police on chase from Webster to southeast Houston

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase on the Gulf Freeway overnight started with a carjacking in Webster, according to police.Webster police reportedly spotted a pickup truck that had been taken in a carjacking, and that's when the pursuit began.Officers chased the suspect north on I-45 before the pursuit came to an end near I-610 and Cullen in southeast Houston when the driver crashed around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.Police said the suspect tried to run away on foot, but officers used a helicopter and K-9s to eventually arrest him.The suspect is now in jail, facing a list of charges including felony evading and robbery.