carjacking

Carjacking suspect leads police on chase from Webster to southeast Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Carjacking suspect leads police on chase from Webster to SE Houston

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase on the Gulf Freeway overnight started with a carjacking in Webster, according to police.

Webster police reportedly spotted a pickup truck that had been taken in a carjacking, and that's when the pursuit began.

Officers chased the suspect north on I-45 before the pursuit came to an end near I-610 and Cullen in southeast Houston when the driver crashed around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the suspect tried to run away on foot, but officers used a helicopter and K-9s to eventually arrest him.

The suspect is now in jail, facing a list of charges including felony evading and robbery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
websterhoustonauto theftpolice chasearrestcar chasecar thefthigh speed chasecarjacking
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Neighbors encounter carjacking suspect not realizing he killed someone
Chase suspects bail out of stolen car near Magnolia Park, deputies say
68-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint outside Walmart speaks out
Armed carjacker broke woman's arm, stole her SUV in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Convicted serial killer pleads guilty to 2 more murders in Galveston
Hazmat spill after crash sparks total closure on SH-225 at Beltway
HPD searching for gunman after suspected robber killed outside bar
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
3 catalytic converter theft suspects caught after 20-minute HPD chase
Employees having trouble getting paid from popular Midtown restaurant
More heavy rain possible late this week
Show More
Slow effort to ID San Antonio migrant dead, toll rises to 53
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in the hospital in LA: report
2-year-old saved by another child from near-drowning, police say
Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort, police say
Some pharmacies limiting Plan B pill purchases as demand spikes
More TOP STORIES News