WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase on the Gulf Freeway overnight started with a carjacking in Webster, according to police.
Webster police reportedly spotted a pickup truck that had been taken in a carjacking, and that's when the pursuit began.
Officers chased the suspect north on I-45 before the pursuit came to an end near I-610 and Cullen in southeast Houston when the driver crashed around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said the suspect tried to run away on foot, but officers used a helicopter and K-9s to eventually arrest him.
The suspect is now in jail, facing a list of charges including felony evading and robbery.
Carjacking suspect leads police on chase from Webster to southeast Houston
