EYE ON THE GULF

TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE: With Texas in sight, Hurricane Willa strengthens to Category 4 storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Collin Myers says this storm could become a major category 4 hurricane by midnight Sunday night into Monday morning.

Hurricane Willa rapidly strengthened to a Category 4 storm Sunday night after forming earlier in the day.

It holds maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, moving north-northwest at 6 mph. A turn toward the north is being eyed later Sunday or on Monday.

Early projections show this storm weakening to a Tropical Depression and entering Texas on Thursday.

We'll need to watch the moisture from those systems closely all next week.

Our latest computer models forecast the moisture to move into Texas and produce potentially heavy rain. The moisture may combine forces with a cold front, potentially dumping several inches of rain over rivers that are already swollen in the Lone Star State.

Right now, the window for unsettled weather will open on Monday and close on Thursday. Wednesday is still the most likely day for widespread rains to occur across our part of Texas.

While hurricane season runs until the end of November, the Texas hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the strong cold fronts cool off the Gulf waters, pushing storms away from us.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathereye on the gulfhurricanestormu.s. & worldtropical weather
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYE ON THE GULF
HURRICANE MICHAEL: Death toll rises to 11 from monster storm
'Unimaginable destruction': Hurricane smashes rows of homes
Flash Flood Watch for coastal counties until 4 a.m. Saturday
The difference between weather watches and warnings
More eye on the gulf
WEATHER
It'll be cloudy, cool, and wet through Thursday morning
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
WET AND WILD: Warm winter predicted for much of the U.S.
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
President Trump's MAGA rally expected to draw thousands
'Big Texas' tailgate planned at Trump MAGA rally in Houston
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
Man shot to death in front of 3 kids in NW Harris Co.
Temperature expected to drop to the 50s early Monday morning
Texans beat Jaguars, move into first place in AFC South
Texans sent Watson to Jacksonville on 12-hour bus ride
6 shot near stadium during Texans-Jaguars game
Show More
Chris Paul gets 2-game ban after Lakers-Rockets fight
Texans' Hal active for first time since cancer diagnosis
Dashcam captures police K-9 dragging wanted man out of trunk
Fight breaks out during Rockets vs Lakers game
Amy Schumer stands with Kaepernick, declines Super Bowl ads
More News