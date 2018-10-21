Hurricane Willa rapidly strengthened to a Category 4 storm Sunday night after forming earlier in the day.It holds maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, moving north-northwest at 6 mph. A turn toward the north is being eyed later Sunday or on Monday.Early projections show this storm weakening to a Tropical Depression and entering Texas on Thursday.We'll need to watch the moisture from those systems closely all next week.Our latest computer models forecast the moisture to move into Texas and produce potentially heavy rain. The moisture may combine forces with a cold front, potentially dumping several inches of rain over rivers that are already swollen in the Lone Star State.Right now, the window for unsettled weather will open on Monday and close on Thursday. Wednesday is still the most likely day for widespread rains to occur across our part of Texas.While hurricane season runs until the end of November, the Texas hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the strong cold fronts cool off the Gulf waters, pushing storms away from us.